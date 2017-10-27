An excellent encounter in atrocious conditions

IT was delight for Dinbych over the weekend, with a significant first double for the club.

Both of the senior sides gained victories on the same day in the national leagues.

Dinbych’s first XV led the way with a seven-try bonus point victory over Newtown.

This was a game that was played in atrocious conditions, with a strong diagonal wind sweeping rain across the pitch throughout the 80 minutes.

Both teams played well considering the conditions, with the Newtown pack causing problems via their aggressive work at breakdown time, whilst their close support play proved to be an effective attacking weapon.

Fortunately for Dinbych, the home defence was up to the task and as usual, their dangerous backs were a threat whenever in possession.

Dinbych could not have hoped for a better start as they struck with three converted tries in the opening 10 minutes.

The first of these was scored in the third minute and it was set up by an attack by the backs deep into the Newtown 22, which eventually led to a driving maul from short-range.

Prop Osian Williams forced his way over for a try, which was converted by outside half Dan O’ Sullivan.

This was followed shortly afterwards by a try from centre Tom Seddon, who took advantage of an initial break by Dan O’Sullivan from halfway.

Then, Dinbych skipper Narmer el Lamie finished off a counter attack launched by full back Gruff Roberts from inside his own half.

Dan O’Sullivan converted both of these tries before a shell-shocked Newtown outfit replied after a quarter-of-an-hour.

Flanker Nathan Owen who went over for an unconverted try following a driving maul after a period of pressure, when the Newtown forwards took play into the Dinbych 22.

This did not deter Dinbych and they went further ahead when right wing Aidyn Jones beat the covering Newtown defence on a touchline dash to the corner from just outside the 22.

Dinbych then closed the first half scoring when hooker Chris Forshaw went over for an unconverted try from a short-range maul.

Leading 31-5 at the interval, Dinbych were now facing the elements, but they managed to go further ahead early in the second half when Gruff Roberts attacked from a relieving kick in his own half.

Left wing Kieran Bonar finished off the move by crossing for an unconverted try in the corner.

Newtown were still competing fiercely at every phase of play and they reduced the deficit when replacement prop Twm Jones went over for an unconverted try after a short-range forward drive from a lineout.

However, Dinbych then closed the scoring 10 minutes from the end when they attacked from a quickly taken tap penalty just outside the Newtown 22.

Aidyn Jones was able to go over for his second try in the corner, which was converted thanks to an excellent kick into the swirling wind by Dan O’Sullivan.

This marked the conclusion of an excellent encounter in difficult conditions, with both sides playing their part in an entertaining match.