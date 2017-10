TREGARON Turfs rose to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League One table with a 2-1 win over Aberystwyth University Reserves.

Nigel Jones and Llyr Davies struck for the Turfs with Gytis Pivnickas reducing the arrears for the Students.

Meanwhile Padarn United eased to a 3-0 win over Talybont with goals from Matt Higgs, Tegid Owen and Daniel Parry enough for United to claim the points.