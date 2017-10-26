Robins celebrate semi final ticket

NEWTOWN broke their away day duck with victory at Carmarthen Town securing a place in the semi-finals of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The Robins led inside the opening 10 minutes with Ryan Kershaw’s shot looping over goalkeeper Lee Idzi for Newtown’s first away goal of the season.

Despite suffering a set-back with Jamie Price sustaining a shoulder injury the Robins were galvanised against their physical hosts and dominated the half.

Nick Rushton, Neil Mitchell and Kershaw tested Idzi as the Robins continued to dominate after the break and the pressure finally told on the hour with Rushton heading home.

The Robins dominance should have yielded further reward as Kershaw and Joe Kenton tested Idzi while Kieran Mills-Evans volleyed over the bar but Chris Hughes’ men had already done enough to seal a place in the semi-finals.

NEWTOWN: Perry, Williams, Denny, Mills-Evans, Price (Mitchell), Kershaw, Cartwright, Murphy (Jones), Rushton (Evans), Kenton. Subs: Reed, Rose.