Dolgellau call for unity

DOLGELLAU Athletic have issued a rallying call following a turbulent few weeks at Cae Marian.

The club withdrew its reserve side from the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League and withdrew from the Welsh Trophy last week.

Club spokesman Steve Parry has issued a rallying ahead of this weekend's Spar Mid Wales League Two trip to Hay St Marys.

“Of the 42 players registered to the club I have 18 to select from for this weekend and waiting on six of them to confirm availability,” said Parry.

“At this rate we will struggle up to the season’s end, as some of our senior players are losing interest due to the commitment of others.”

The Cae Marian club has battled back into senior football after similar problems forced their drop to recreation level in 2013 and Parry has called upon the club's players not to allow history to repeat itself so soon.

Parry said: “It's been a tough few weeks but the club must stick together," said Parry. “Our aim at the start of the season was promotion and we can still achieve our goal but players must remain committed to the cause, now more than ever.”