Carno welcome new signings

CARNO have made a double signing.

The Spar Mid Wales League One side have signed 22 year old striker Jac Petrie from Machynlleth while goalkeeper Chris Brown returns to Ty Brith from Llanfair United.

Manager Chris Davies said: “Jac ise someone I’ve heard a lot about over the years and when I had the chance to sign him I jumped at it.

“We were looking to add another attacker to the squad and someone who can add some more goals and Jac should prove a great signing.

“We are glad to announce the return of goalkeeper Chris Brown. He comes back after a spell in the Huws Gray Alliance with Llanfair and will add experience and competition to the squad.”

Meanwhile Chris Jones has been appointed reserve team manager at Ty Brith after Paul Canning stepped down earlier in the month.