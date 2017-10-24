Llangefni up to fifth after hard-fought Ruthin victory

LLANGEFNI moved into the WRU National League Division One North’s top five after a hard-fought 19-15 win over Ruthin.

The away side were first out of the blocks with a penalty goal from fly half Nathan Jones after five minutes, but were soon on the defensive as Cefni managed the conditions better.

After 10 minutes the hosts worked their up field from their own 22 with pick and run up to the try line and second row Will Bown went over, with Rhys Hughes adding the extras.

This was swiftly followed by another score when Tom Williams finished off an impressive team move to cross the white wash, and Hughes fired over the conversion to extend their advantage further on 20 minutes.

The Blues responded well to the setback and got themselves back into the contest on the half hour mark when a burst of pace from Josh Wilson saw him touch down in the corner. Jones adding the extras.

After the break saw Cefni pile significant pressure on the visitors, and their persistence paid off on 60 minutes when Ian Parry barged over for an unconverted score, but with conditions worsening the away side regrouped once again and reduced the arrears thanks to a powerful sure from the pack and number eight Alex Pope notching a try.

Despite their best efforts to salvage something from the game, Ruthin were unable to find a way past the formidable home rearguard and suffered defeat, with the two sides set to square off again at the same venue this Saturday in the WRU Bowl second round.