Caernarfon Town suffer double cup elimination to New Saints and Porthmadog

CAERNARFON Town bowed out of the Nathaniel MG Cup after a spirited 2-0 defeat at current holders and JD Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints of Oswestry Town.

Things did not begin well for the visitors as they fell behind on four minutes when Chris Seargeant fired a penalty past Alex Ramsay after just four minutes.

The full-timers went close on a number of occasions throughout the first period, but Seargeant, Ryan Brobbel and Alex Darlington all found Ramsay in irresistible form to keep his side in the tie.

After the interval saw the Canaries begin to impose themselves on proceedings, but despite enjoying a large amount of possession they were finding it tough to penetrate the home rearguard, and they fell further behind on 84 minutes when Darlington finally got his name on the scoresheet to condemn Iwan Williams’ side to defeat.

The cup defeat was their second in the space of four days as the Cofis were ousted from the Huws Gray Cup after a 2-0 loss at Porthmadog.

Their defence of the crown, which they have won for the last two seasons, fell at the first hurdle thanks to a dazzling second half display in difficult conditions from the home side, who opened the scoring on 52 minutes when the prolific Joe Chaplin continued his excellent run of form with another well-taken effort.

Things went from bad-to-worse for the visitors soon after when Cai Jones notched a second on 64 minutes, and they were unable to find a route back into the game to bow out of the competition.

Williams’ promotion chasers return to Huws Gray Alliance action this Saturday when they host Gresford Athletic, and a win could propel them back to the top of the standings should Airbus Broughton fail to secure three points at Rhyl.