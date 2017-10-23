No goal for Scott Boden but Wrexham AFC win was the priority

SCOTT BODEN insists three points were all that mattered after missing out on his first Wrexham goal.

The Reds extended their unbeaten league run to 11 games after beating Dagenham courtesy of a 93rd minute goal.

Boden – yet to get off the mark since joining Wrexham from Inverness in the summer – appeared to get the final touch to Paul Rutherford’s cross but it went down as a Craig Robson own goal.

“Ruthers has just fired it across and the defender is stood a yard in front of me so if he doesn’t tap it in, I am waiting for it,” said Boden, who was introduced as a second half substitute.

“I think he just ran into it, he was just tracking back. Thankfully it has trickled in.

“I am a little bit gutted that he didn’t miss it and I tapped it in but if that happens every week, somebody is stood a yard in front of me and it goes in the net as an own goal and we win, I am happy.”

Wrexham bounced back from their FA Cup exit against AFC Fylde by beating Dagenham, who were left with 10 men when Kevin Lokko was shown a straight red card in the 32nd minute following a terrible challenge on Mark Carrington, and the Reds are now third in the table.

Boden says winning matches to maintain the promotion challenge is more important than ending his goal drought.

“It is all about the team,” said Boden. “Obviously I want to score but I don’t care who scores goals as long as we win games.

“Whether it is mine or not, as long as it goes in the back of the net. I don’t think anyone really cares, especially in the 93rd minute!

“We have just got to keep plugging away, keep it going month by month and see where we end up.”

But Boden naturally wants to play his part and contribute with goals.

“Obviously I want to get off the mark and the sooner the better, it has dragged on,” added Boden. “You don’t want it to drag on, you want to get off the mark whenever you come to a new club. It probably went too well in pre-season and it hasn’t kicked off as yet in the league. But I am not doubting myself, I know I will eventually get there. There is still a long way to go.”

Keates was delighted to win and keep Wrexham among the pacesetters, and he wants another positive result at Fylde.

“When it was 11 against 11 I thought we were outstanding, we played really well,” said Keates. “We were on the front foot, we were bright and moved it better when it was 11 against 11, but we will take the three points. It was positive that we kept a clean sheet and we are happy with that.

“It is about just being in the mix, we are up to third and it is a good three points.

“We will go to Fylde in a good position and all being well we can go and get some points up there.”

n Sam Pilkington, Niall Freeman and Brandon Burrows scored as Wrexham came from 2-0 down to beat Gateshead

3-2 and book a FA Youth Cup first round proper home tie with Salford City on November 4.