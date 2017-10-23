Llandudno sensationally part ways with manager Alan Morgan

LLANDUDNO have sensationally parted company with manager Alan Morgan after a hugely successful five-year spell.

Club chairman Russ Austin announced the surprise move on Tuesday, just days after they ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a creditable 1-1 draw at title chasing Connah’s Quay.

Morgan has been at the forefront of the most prolific period in Tudno’s history, which saw him guide the side to the Huws Gray Alliance title and achieve European football in their first top flight campaign.

This resulted in a landmark clash against IFK Goteborg, and before their recent slump they headed the WPL standings and were the last remaining unbeaten side at one stage.

In a statement, Austin said: “After five years working with Alan Morgan on what has been a fantastic journey it is with a heavy heart that Llandudno FC has now parted company with his services.

“Under Alan’s tutelage the club have enjoyed some real highs, the elation of Joyce’s winner at Guilsfield to clinch the Cymru Alliance, Lewis Buckley’s last gasp winner against Newtown at home, some impressive away performances in our first season at the likes of Aberystwyth and Newtown, and of course going toe to toe with European giants IFK Goteborg in the Europa League.

“The club wishes to place on record the appreciation and gratitude of all at the club for what Alan has achieved and the legacy he leaves us with. We would also like to extend this gratitude and appreciation to his family who have supported him and the club and who have contributed so much themselves to this great club.

“We all wish Alan and his family every success and happiness in the future and will always be welcome here.”

Austin also revealed that there will be a further announcement in the coming days regarding how the club moves forward.

