Former Manchester City Academy head Alex Gibson set to take over as Llandudno boss

ALEX Gibson has emerged as a strong contender to take over the position as manager of Llandudno Football Club.

According to a source, the former head of Manchester City’s Academy will replace Alan Morgan at the helm of the JD Welsh Premier League outfit, and he is set to take his first training session at the Giant Hospitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Gibson is no stranger to the Llandudno squad, after he helped coach the side during pre-season preparatons.

The experienced coach boasts a wealth of high-profile experience within the game, and was responsible for bringing the likes of Micah Richards, Stephen Ireland, Michael Johnson and Nedum Onouha through the ranks as part of the Citizens’ youth set-up, in addition to guiding City to an FA Youth Cup victory for only the second time in the club’s history.

The expected appointment has also achieved international triumph, as a side coached by Gibson became the first - and only - England team to win the European Under 18s Championships.

Having also qualified as a teacher, Gibson went on to join the FA, coaching in 60 youth international matches - including a brief period working with Howard Wilkinson in the under 21s set-up as well as a spell as under 15s technical director.

His seven-year spell at the FA was crowned when his under 18s side including stars such as Paul Scholes, Sol Campbell, Gary Neville and Robbie Fowler defeated Turkey in the final of the European Championships in 1993.

Tudno and Morgan parted ways on Monday evening after a hugely successful spell for the club, which saw them promoted to the top flight as Huws Gray Alliance champions and secure European football in their first WPL season.