Bangor City boss Nicholson calls for consistency after shock Prestatyn Town defeat

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson urged his side to be more consistent as they fell to a 4-2 derby day defeat at Prestatyn Town.

The Citizens fell further behind JD Welsh Premier League leaders The New Saints of Oswestry Town, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Friday when City welcome Cefn Druids (7.45pm).

Nicholson said: “We need to be more consistent in games and from week-to-week. We need to get back to basics and we need to get that winning feeling back next week against a good Cefn Druids side.”

The home side got off to a sensational start when forward Jack Kenny found the net within the opening 90 seconds of the clash, but this joy proved to be short lived as the Citizens hit back on seven minutes through Dean Rittenberg following a mistake from keeper Carl Jones.

Kevin Nicholson’s men missed a series of chances as the half progressed through Brayden Shaw, Rittenberg and James Demetriou, but they got their noses in-front for the first time on 20 minutes when Stephen Hewitt unleashed a 25-yard effort into the net.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who levelled matters on the half hour mark when a James Stead corner was steered home by defender Reece Fairhurst.

After the break, Demitriou found the target on 48 minutes, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

The turning point arrived on 75 minutes when Shaw received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Moments later, Ben Maher put the home side ahead with a thunderous effort from long range, and the points were sealed in stoppage time when Kenny notched his second of the game.