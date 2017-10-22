Rhyl interim boss Connolly secures Phil Marsh signing

RHYL interim boss Mark Connolly has made his first signing since taking over from Niall McGuinness.

The Lilywhites have moved to sign experienced forward Phil Marsh ahead of their Huws Gray Cup tie against FC Queens Park.

Marsh first came to prominence as part of the youth team at Manchester United, making an appearance for the Red Devils against Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup.

He has also turned out for Northwich Victoria, Hyde United, Leigh Genesis, FC United of Manchester, Salford City, Altrincham and Runcorn Town, and his most successful spell was at Stalybridge Celtic, where 40 goals from 75 appearances saw him move to Forest Green Rovers in the National League.

The forward also boasts JD Welsh Premier League experience with the likes of Bala Town and Cefn Druids, and he arrives at the Corbett Sports Stadium from Pilkington FC in the Cheshire League.

Connolly, said: “Phil Marsh over the years has proven he is a top goal scorer and he will hit the ground running, and I know exactly what I expect from him in training and on the pitch.”

“I know where I have to strengthen and where we are strong and I’m working tirelessly to bring in the players I need to move this club forward.

“I know we are not in a good place at the minute, but I will work non-stop until I feel the club is on the right path, back to where it should be.”

The player-manager also announced that James Bell, Jay Whitehouse and Scott Williams have left the club.