Rhyl community turn out in force for Tyler Denton charity match

A SPECIAL charity match to raise funds for the family of a woman who tragically died brought the Rhyl community out in force.

Rhyl Football Club and Rhyl Ladies FC arranged the match at the Corbett Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 22, which involved a host of players across the ladies’ game in North Wales.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the family of Tyler Denton, who was well known in North Wales football having played for Rhyl Academy and more recently Kinmel Bay Ladies and was respected and well loved by her colleagues at all clubs that she played with.

The Denton family were all supporters of the women’s game across the area and it’s seen as a fitting tribute that many of her former colleagues agreed to come together to help raise money for the family as they attempt to rebuild their lives after the tragic event.

The contest drew huge support and there was also a special appearance from a number of popular figures including Mickey Mouse, Spongebob Squarepants and Peppa Pig, who kept those in attendance entertained throughout the festivities.

Tyler’s father Paul is a coach at Kinmel Bay Ladies and that club will work with Rhyl Ladies in the organisation of this event.

A Rhyl Fc spokesman thanked the community, Rhyl Ladies and Kinmel Bay Ladies for getting behind the event, which has raised a “considerable amount” for the family.