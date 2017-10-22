Prestatyn Town boss Gibson lauds side after Bangor City win

PRESTATYN Town boss Neil Gibson lauded his side’s performance as they secured a memorable 4-2 victory over JD Welsh Premier League title hopefuls Bangor City.

The Seasiders produced their most complete display of the season to secure derby bragging rights on a wet evening at the Motion Finance Stadium, and the eighth-placed side go in search of further points this Saturday when they host Aberystwyth Town (2.30pm).

Gibson, said: “I am over the moon with result and the performance as a whole.

“I was disappointed with last week and we didn’t give a good account of ourselves, and I felt it was important to show the fans and Bangor City what this group of players can do. We caused them problems and really took the game to them, and it reminded me of some of the past games I have been involved in with our rivals down the years and it is great for this group to make some memories of their own.

“We talked last week as a team about not defending well enough and we didn’t show the desire, but everyone showed more urgency to defend well as a unit and if we do that then we feel that we have got players who can cause any team problems.”

The home side got off to a sensational start when forward Jack Kenny found the net within the opening 90 seconds of the clash, but this joy proved to be short lived as the Citizens hit back on seven minutes through Dean Rittenberg following a mistake from keeper Carl Jones.

Kevin Nicholson’s men missed a series of chances as the half progressed through Brayden Shaw, Rittenberg and James Demetriou, but they got their noses in-front for the first time on 20 minutes when Stephen Hewitt unleashed a 25-yard effort into the net.

This provoked a strong response from the hosts, who levelled matters on the half hour mark when a James Stead corner was steered home by defender Reece Fairhurst.

After the break saw Demitriou find the target on 48 minutes only for his effort to be ruled out for offside, and the turning point arrived on 75 minutes when Shaw received his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Moments later Ben Maher put the home side ahead with a thunderous effort from long range, and the points were sealed in stoppage time when Kenny notched his second of the game.