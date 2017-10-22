Colwyn Bay suffer third defeat in four with Radcliffe Borough reverse

COLWYN Bay suffered their third defeat in four games as they fell to a 2-1 reverse at Radcliffe Borough.

The promotion chasing Seagulls have endured a difficult run of late, and Phill Hadland’s side sit in ninth spot as they begin preparations ahead of their next clash on November 4 when they host Droylsden (7.45pm).

The visitors almost opened the scoring straight from the kick-off when Jamie Rainford’s deflected effort fell narrowly wide, but Boro’ had more success at the other end on three minutes when Akil Grier’s effort left Bay stopper Matthew Cooper with no chance.

This provoked a strong response from Hadland’s men, who should have levelled when former Radcliffe star Jack Hindle failed to find the target after being put through on goal, while James Hooper twice went close to doubling the advantage with his second effort rattling the crossbar.

After the interval saw the Seagulls level proceedings on 48 minutes when Danny Andrews prodded home from close range after his initial attempt had been parried.

Things did not stay that way for long as the hosts immediately regained the lead on 55 minutes when the Bay rearguard failed to clear their lines which resulted in Callum Grogan unleashing a long-range effort into the top corner.

Grier had a chance for his second goal of the game, but his shot just went off target on 70 minutes, but they managed to see out the game in comfortable fashion after the away side failed to make the most out of their long periods of possession.

The defeat came on the back of their 3-2 home League Cup defeat by Warrington Town a few days earlier, with Jack Kelleher and Rainford finding the net to no avail.