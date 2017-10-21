Legend Mills to be honoured by peers

PHIL Mills’ will be recognised as a Welsh Rally Legend ahead of next week’s Dayinsure Wales Rally GB (October 26-29).

The 54 year old from Newtown will be one of 10 stars recognised as a legend of sport during the World Rally Championship (WRC) round which will include the region’s Hafren, Sweet Lamb and Myherin forest stages on Friday as well as a service in Newtown.

Mills enjoyed a 20 year career, winning the e Welsh National Rally Championship and the British Rally Championship, co-driving for Abermule’s Mark Higgins in 1997.

The pinnacle of Mills’ career came in 2003 when he co-drove Norwegian ace Petter Solberg to 13 WRC wins and the championship.

“It’s bizarre,” said Mills. “It seems like five minutes ago I was competing and all of a sudden I’m classed as a legend. It does make me smile a little bit.”

Mills holds the Wales Rally GB with special affection having won the event four times between 2002 and 2005.

“To win it four times as a Welshman is obviously very special. To stand on the podium was amazing and to have my name on the trophy alongside some of the others does make me very proud.”

Mills is looking forward to joining the crowds in watching the current era of the sport, when Dolgellau’s Elfyn Evans will be challenging for a top finish.

“They’re extremely fast and exciting,” said Mills. “As a spectacle, I don’t think it can be beaten.