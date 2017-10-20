Monty double boost

Fri Oct 20, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Friday 20 October 2017 8:01
MONTGOMERY Town have received a double boost.
Midfielder Tom Evans has re-signed after missing the start of the season while defender Aaron Phillips-Speed joins the Spar Mid Wales League Two club from Newtown Wanderers.
