Charlotte stars in superb Llan win

LLANGOLLEN LADIES 39, SHOTTON STEEL 0

TWO out of three ain’t bad for the Dee Valley ladies!

Shotton Steel ventured to Tower Fields in Llangollen earlier this month for the third round of matches in the North Wales Game On Division.

Despite being short of numbers, Shotton put up 12 players and they were matched by Llangollen on the field.

The visitors got in some good early tackles and demonstrated good technique in the rucks, however Llangollen soon dominated possession.

They grabbed an early try from scrum half Charlotte Davies.

This was followed shortly afterwards by another try from winger Chelcie Griffiths, making the score 10-0 in the early stages.

Llangollen scrum half Charlotte Davies then side-stepped her way to another great try, while winger Beccy Roberts also went over the whitewash soon after.

Centre Ruth Williams added the conversion points to put the home side 22-0 to the good.

The pack were determined not to let the backs have things all their own way!

Some quick passing and a great run from number eight Kat Taylor led to Llangollen scoring their first try from the forward pack just before the half-time whistle blew.

Even faced with losing players through injury, Shotton came back strongly in the second half.

Llan continued to impress in attack, though, and Chloe Jones made a break to add to the home team’s try tally.

As the last few minutes ticked away, both teams were tiring, but Chelcie Griffiths managed to get one last try for Llangollen.

Inside centre Ruth Williams added the additional two points to make the final score 39-0 to Llangollen.

After the game, the woman of the match was awarded to the scrum halves of both teams - Charlotte Davies for Llangollen and Helen Parry for Shotton.

A big thank-you goes to the players and coaches of Shotton for going to Llangollen and taking along their supporters - it made for a great atmosphere on the day.