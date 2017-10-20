Bluebirds boosted by Davies arrival

GRAHAM Evans has backed new signing Ryan Davies to make an impact for Caersws.

The 24 year old defender made his debut in the 5-0 defeat at Airbus UK Broughton defeat following his switch from Spar Mid Wales League One side Llanfair United.

The Bluebirds host Gresford Athletic in the first round of the Huws Gray Cup this weekend with Davies joining fellow new signing Craig Harris and striker Craig Whitfield in contention for starts.

Evans said: “While it was a heavy defeat on paper and and Airbus were the best side we've faced to date I felt we competed for a lot of the game.

“We know we must cut out the basic errors as they are costing us dearly. We’ll be looking to turn things around in the first of three consecutive games at home.”

Guilsfield travel to Holyhead Hotspur with the target of making the arduous 230 mile round trip worthwhile.

The Guils make the trip with confidence high after last week’s 2-2 draw with Caernarfon Town.

“It was a decent performance and with the run they've been on I probably would've taken a draw before the game,” said manager Nathan Leonard.

“Hopefully we can take the performance and work rate into this weekend against Holyhead.

“If we apply ourselves like last week and take our chances we've got every chance. They will be a tough nut to crack at home and it's a difficult draw for us but hopefully we can get a good cup run going.

“Unfortunately we have three missing with 'Holyhead hamstrings' but we have a strong squad and I've got every belief we can get the win.”