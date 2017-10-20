A Pipe dream at PDC tournament

MARK Webster will be making his way to Minehead after successfully qualifying for a major event.

Following the final qualifier in Barnsley last week, the top-64 players from the final PDC Players Championship order of merit proceed to compete in the Players Championship finals in Minehead next month.

Denbigh dartist Webster finished 42nd in the order of merit, meaning that he will tackle Justin Pipe in the first round at Minehead.

Webster made his way through to the last-32 in the penultimate qualifier.

His tilt for the title began with a 6-2 defeat of Lee Bryant and he followed this up with a 6-4 victory versus Mickey Mansell.

However, Mark’s run came to an end when he was edged out 6-5 versus Michael Smith.

Rob Cross claimed his fourth PDC ProTour title of 2017 with a 6-3 defeat of Adrian Lewis in the final.

Turning to the final qualifier of the year and there were a couple of close matches involving Webster.

He began with a 6-5 victory versus Andrew Gilding, but this was then followed by a 6-5 reverse at the hands of Jeffrey de Graaf.

Welshman Jonny Clayton claimed his maiden PDC title by defeating James Wilson 6-1 with a superb display of finishing in the final.