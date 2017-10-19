Tranter stars as Bluebirds prevail over Llanidloes

JOEL Tranter was the hero with a hat-trick inspiring Caersws to a 4-1 derby win at Llanidloes Town in the first round of the Central Wales Youth Cup.

Curtis Jefferies completed the Bluebirds scoring and ensure their place in the quarter-finals alongside holders Llanfair United who received a bye.

However the remaining first round ties were cancelled with Llanilar failing to raise a side for the visit of Brecon Northcote while Llandysul failed to raise a side for their clash with Rhayader Town.