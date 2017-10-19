Town toast first win of the season

NEWTOWN celebrated their first win of the season with an emphatic 50-0 drubbing of Abergele at the Recreation Ground.

The hosts have endured a testing start to the North Wales League Two season but never looked back after Glen Pynus crossed for a seventh minute try, converted by Dylan Leach.

Newtown had to wait for their second try on half an hour with Twm Jones rumbling over the whitewash.

Leach added the extras before completing the first-half scoring with a penalty as Newtown established a 17 point lead.

Abergele were temporarily reduced to 14 men for violent conduct at the start of the second-half and Town capitalised with Chris Bound crossing for a try, converted by Leach.

With confidence soaring the hosts proceeded to run home four further tries with Tom Andrews, Nathan Owen and Huw Spears each celebrating tries with Leach adding three conversions to complete the scoring.

Meanwhile Llanidloes maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 54-20 victory at Llangollen.

Iestyn Hughes’ penalty gave the hosts an early lead but Llanidloes back to lead with a try from Dave Pugh, converted by Adam Price.

Llanidloes increased their lead with Paul Jehu releasing Harry Jerman to cross for a try before hooker Ieuan Phillips added a third try with Price adding the conversion.

Llanidloes continued to dominate with further tries from Paul Jehu and James Davies, both converted by Price, before the hosts stirred with a tries from Ashley Wilson and Ethan Bishop.

Llanidloes re-asserted their dominance with tries in quick succession after the break with Joe Mills and Carwyn Williams both crossing the whitewash with Price converting.

James Claybrook reduced the arrears with a try for the hosts but Llanidloes had the final say with Jehu crossing for his second try of the day with Price converting.

Elsewhere Welshpool fell agonisingly short in a 19-13 defeat at Rhyl.

Pool led with a try from scrum-half Euan Harris and a penalty from Matt Roberts before Rhyl hit back to lead with tries from Stuart Fellcrook and Callum Morris and one conversion from Ben Syme.

However Pool hit back before the break and opened a slender lead when full-back Harry Davies crossed for a try.

Rhyl had a player sin binned after the break but Pool failed to capitalise and punished when prop Dru Roberts crossed for a decisive try with Syme converting.

Meanwhile COBRA slumped to their most disappointing result of the campaign in a 33-3 defeat at Wrexham with a Will Worthington penalty their only consolation.

Elsewhere Machynlleth proved too strong for Flint in a 21-8 victory at Cae Glas in division three.

Ryan Blockley and Gerwyn Coleman tries, both converted by Iwan Jones, gave the hosts the interval lead with Mike Kendall adding a third, converted by Jones, to ensure a comfortable victory.