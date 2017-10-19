Saints go top as Prestatyn routed

TNS strolled to an emphatic victory over Prestatyn Town to stretch their unbeaten record to 11 games and return to the JD Welsh Premier summit.

The hosts never looked back after Chris Seargeant was left unchallenged to lash home a ninth minute opener to maintain his current goal scoring form.

Prestatyn were indebted to goalkeeper Carl Jones who kept TNS at bay with saves to deny Seargeant and Ryan Brobbel but the relentless pressure finally told with Greg Draper netting on 21 minutes

It was all over soon after with Jon Routledge netting after neat approach play from Jamie Mullan while the Seasiders lost both defender Paul O’Neill and midfielder Mike Parker to injury as their day went from bad to worse.

TNS capped a totally dominant display as Seargeant capitalised on a mistake from Jones to complete his brace on half-time.

Substitute Alex Darlington needed just two minutes to net following his interval introduction, slotting home his side’s fifth after Jones saved Draper’s initial effort.

Mullan capped a hard working display by rounding up the scoring for the home side on 77 minutes after good work from Darlington.

To their credit the Seasiders continued to toil and were rewarded with the first goal by any visiting side to Park Hall this season with Jack Kenny punishing a rare lapse in the home defence at the death.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Routledge, Seargeant (Cieslewicz 69), Brobbel, Draper (Darlington 46), Hudson (Parry 56), Mullan, Roberts, Leak, Edwards. Subs: Rawlinson, Joness. Clark, Holland

Att – 237