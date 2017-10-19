Murfet strikes to keep Penrhyncoch climbing the table

ROB Murfet was the match winner as Penrhyncoch maintained their climb up the table with a battling victory at home to Holyhead Hotspur.

Scott Davies gave the hosts a dream start when his 13th minute shot wrong footed Spurs goalkeeper Paul Pritchard.

Penrhyn could have added to their lead with Jonny Evans forcing Pritchard into action 10 minutes later while Spurs struggled to create with a solitary Mel McGinness effort sailing over the bar.

Pritchard was again called into action with a brave save at the feet of Evans at the start of the second-half before the visitors enjoyed their best spell of the game.

The home defence stood firm and escaped a goalmouth scramble while John Littlemore’s effort curled just wide of the woodwork.

However on 74 minutes the Roosters doubled their lead with the hard working Liam Lewis squaring for ex-Barmouth midfielder Murfet to lash home.

Spurs reduced the arrears deep into injury time when a long throw from Kieron Hilditch evaded the home defence with Reece Brown capitalising but it was too late to prevent Penrhyn toasting a third win of the season.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, E Evans, Foligno, S James, C Jones, Davies, Lewis, Murfet, O James, J Evans (Garner), S Davies. Subs: Mousley, Meredith, Warren.