Llanrhaeadr climb as United fall short

LLANRHAEADR prevailed 3-2 winners in a thrilling clash at home to Llanfair United to climb to second place in Spar Mid Wales League One.

Ben Jones fired United into a seventh minute lead but the hosts hit back with Khyam Wyton levelling on 20 minutes before Iwan Matthews fired Llanrhaeadr ahead eight minutes later.

United levelled with 20 minutes remaining with Paul Griffiths on target but Llanrhaeadr restored their lead just five minutes later with a penalty from Iain Edmunds to claim victory.