Guilsfield claim Village Cup win

Thu Oct 19, 2017
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 19 October 2017 20:07
GUILSFIELD Reserves booked a second round place with a 4-2 victory at Caersws Reserves.
Dan Pritchard, Harry Garthwaite, Danny Barton and Mark Davies netted for the Guils to cancel a Craig Harris strike and an own goal for the hosts.
