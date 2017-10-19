Guilsfield claim Village Cup win

GUILSFIELD Reserves booked a second round place with a 4-2 victory at Caersws Reserves.

Dan Pritchard, Harry Garthwaite, Danny Barton and Mark Davies netted for the Guils to cancel a Craig Harris strike and an own goal for the hosts.

