Clarke rewarded as Daffodils bloom

HUGH Clarke has been named Spar Mid Wales League One manager of the month in recognition of Llanidloes Town’s superb start to the campaign.

Meanwhile Will Thomas scooped the first division player of the month award for his role in firing Welshpool Town to the top of the table.

Presteigne striker Matt Strangwood won the Spar Mid Wales League Two player of the month award.

Meanwhile Chris Jones has been recognised for steering Builth Wells to the top of the table with the second division manager of the month award.

Jones has guided the Bulls to the top of the table while also masterminding a Spar Mid Wales League Cup upset against Llandrindod Wells.