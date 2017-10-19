Caersws crash to defeat at Airbus

CAERSWS proved no match for Airbus UK Broughton who soared to the top of the table following an emphatic victory at the Hollingsworth Group Stadium.

The Wingmakers led inside the opening two minutes with Alfons Fosu-Mensah netting from the edge of the area.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Callum Hawthorne was kept busy with saves to deny Ryan Edwards and Leo Riley before the hosts dominance yielded a second goal on the stroke of half-time with former Newtown defender Steff Edwards’ cross steered home by Ryan Edwards.

Caersws had their chances with Luke Sherbon failing to connect with Elliot Jones’ free-kick while Steve Blenkinsop, Rhydian Davies and Sherbon also went close in the first-half.

Hawthorne produced a fine save to deny Wes Baynes before the hosts wrapped up the points with two goals in quick succession at the start of the second-half.

Steve Tomassen’s spectacular 12 yard volley from Fosu-Mensah’s cross put the game on 50 minutes before Ryan Edwards’ cross was met by Fosu-Mesnah for his 10th goal of the season.

The pressure continued with Hawthorne denying Baynes and Bailey Jackson while Riley was denied by the upright and Jamie Crowther’s effort adjudged offside.

Rhydian Davies spurned several openings for the Bluebirds while Blenkinsop’s lofted shot was gathered by goalkeeper Andy Coughlin as the villagers continued to toil.

Jackson completed the rout with a 20 yard strike in the last minute as the Bluebirds crashed to their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

CAERSWS: Hawthorne, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Bethel, G Jones, Davies, Vickers, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Hughes-Jones. Subs: Samuel, R Davies, L Evans, L Jones