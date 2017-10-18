Wrexham AFC defender Manny Smith wants to make superb defensive record count

MANNY SMITH is proud of Wrexham’s excellent defensive record but insists it counts for little if the Reds don’t achieve anything this season.

Wrexham have leaked the fewest goals in the National League with Dean Keates’ side only conceding eight times in the opening 15 games.

That superb record has helped Wrexham emerge as one of the front-runners with the fifth placed Reds currently three points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Smith stressed the importance of Wrexham continuing to be defensively stubborn and have something to show for their efforts come the end of the season.

“That record is special when you are a defender,” said Smith, who has formed an impressive partnership at the heart of defence alongside captain Shaun Pearson.

“Everyone knows their jobs and we thrive on our clean sheets and performances at the back.

“It is good but you want something to top it off. There is no point having the best defence and we finish mid-table.

“You want to say we had the best defence and we got promoted.”

Wrexham are unbeaten in 10 league games and defend that record against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

The Daggers, who reached the play-offs last season, are one of the promotion favourites and they are two points behind Wrexham in sixth position.

Smith believes these are the kind of matches Wrexham have to take something from if they are going to be successful.

“No game is easy in this league, especially Dagenham away,” said Smith, who returned to Wrexham in the summer for a second spell after one season at Gateshead.

“Everyone is going to be fancying them, especially before the season started, and it is going to be a tough game.

“But it is what we are used to and if we want to be challenging at the top come the end of the season, these are the games that you have got to get something from.

“Dagenham are a good team, they have got a lot of good players.

“But they have lost a few games in the league as well this season so they are beatable, just like everyone else.

“After our defeat on Saturday, we have got another chance to put things right and try to get a win under our belts.”

Smith was referring to the 1-0 defeat against AFC Fylde as Wrexham lost their FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at Mill Farm.

It was the third year in a row that Wrexham bowed out of the competition at the first hurdle and Smith felt the Reds shouldn’t have been on the end of a loss.

“We were disappointed to lose,” said Smith. “I think they were beatable. We had a few half chances and it could have been a different game on a different day.

“I know it has been a long time since we’d lost, everyone was down and felt we should have got something from the game.

“You have only got one chance with the FA Cup and it is disappointing to go out and not make the first round.

“It would have been nice to keep the momentum going of not losing, we have just got to concentrate on the league now and the FA Trophy.

“Keep the squad together and try and get a ruthlessness about us.”

Smith is determined to make a positive response against Dagenham this weekend.

“It is the mentality we have got,” said Smith. “In training as well, no-one likes losing.

“It is not a good feeling, especially when you are representing Wrexham. Losing is not really an option.

“The boys have got a good application of themselves, everyone knows what needs to be done and now we are going back to the league and another tough game at Dagenham.

“We have got to give a good account of ourselves.”

