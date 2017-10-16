Menai Bridge defeat table topping Pwllheli Seconds

MENAI Bridge produced another battling display to come away with a narrow 13-13 triumph over Pwllheli Seconds.

The home side downed the table toppers in a pulsating clash that saw both defences dominate proceedings in the early stages, with Bridge getting the first points on the board on the half hour mark courtesy of a Dion McGrath penalty.

This lead did not last long as full-back produced a sensational piece of individual skill to penetrate the hosts’ rearguard to touch down shortly before the break. Alan Jones added the extras.

After the interval saw Bridge come out with a renewed sense of purpose, and they managed to get their noses in-front once again when skipper Ollie O’Brien powered over for a score which was duly converted by McGrath.

Things then went the way of the away side when number eight Will Piper finished off a number of probing phases to cross the white wash, but Pwll’ crucially missed a conversion to keep their advantage at two.

McGrath was presented with a game-winning opportunity at the death with a penalty on the 22, and the in-form player made no mistake to give his side victory and get the home side’s campaign back on track.