Holyhead Hotspur's poor form continues with Penrhyncoch loss

HOLYHEAD Hotspur’s alarming run of recent results continued as they were downed 2-1 at Penrhyncoch.

After an encouraging start to the campaign, Campbell Harrison’s side now find themselves in sixth spot after a disappoint sequence in both league and cup, and the Holy Islanders will look to halt their slide this Saturday when they host fifth placed Guilsfield (2.30pm).

The home side broke the deadlock on 14 minutes when Spurs failed to deal with a goalmouth scramble which resulted in Stefan Davies prodded past Paul Pritchard.

Talisman Mel McGinness almost got the visitors level on 27 minutes when his fierce drive went narrowly over, while at the other end Pritchard had to be at his best to deny Jon Evans.

The same player went close after the break when his effort was again saved well by the impressive Pritchard, with the in-form John Littlemore fizzed a shot inches wide of the post.

They were made to pay on 74 minutes when the hosts doubled their advantage when Rob Murfet turned a right-wing cross into the corner.

Campbell Harrison’s side were given a lifeline on 86 minutes when Reece Brown found the net after good work from Keiron Hilditch, but despite their best attempt in the closing stages they were unable to find an equaliser and had nothing to show for their efforts.

The result leaves Spurs in sixth position ahead of their clash with the Guils, who come into the game one point ahead following their encouraging 2-2 home draw with Caernarfon Town.