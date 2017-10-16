Gwynedd League: Bro Goronwy remain top after Beaumaris triumph

BRO Goronwy took advantage of Holyhead Town’s postponement to extend their lead at the Gwynedd League summit thanks to a 3-1 home victory over Beaumaris.

Andy Williams netted first for the hosts on 21 minutes, but they were pegged back after the break when Dean Redmond finished well on 47.

The leaders responded well to the setback and managed to claim three points with a Huw Pritchard own goal and a stoppage time effort from Rich Williams.

Bontnewydd moved up to second after a brace apiece from Gareth Edwards and Aled Steele gave them a comfortable 4-1 win at Llangoed and District, while an Elis Povey strike on 87 minutes was enough to claim a share of the spoils for Waunfawr as they drew 2-2 at Nefyn United.

The big winners of the weekend were Llanystumdwy, who piled more misery on pointless Llanllyfni with an 11-1 rout.

An incredible performance from Sion Parry saw the talented forward net six times throughout the one-sided affair, with goals also coming from Rhys Hughes, Brad Williams, Carwyn Roberts, Joe Soar and Iwan Richards.