Bangor blown away by Division Two leaders Dinbych

BANGOR were on the wrong end of a resounding 61-12 home defeat to WRU National League Division Two North leaders Dinbych.

Despite another heavy loss Bangor can take some positives from a game they dominated in the first half, forcing the visitors to defend for most of the period.

Full back Dan Cranham provided some confidence in defence in his first outing of the campaign, and Tristan Thomas at scrum half contributed good service from the forwards to the backs which resulted in a pair of tries from Mikey Roberts and Kevin Roberts, with Nick Dundee firing over one conversion.

That was as good as it got for the home side, who were blown away by the rampant pacesetters thereafter, with Gruff Roberts rewarded for an exceptional individual display with two touch downs.

Mathew Hulse, Kieran Bonar, Dan O’Sullivan, Chris Forshawe, Narmer el Lamie and former RGC senior squad member Tom Seddon also crossed the white wash during the rout, with the latter also in ruthless form with the boot to fire over no fewer than eight conversions to complete the rout.