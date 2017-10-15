Llandudno flurry not enough to prevent Bala defeat

LLANDUDNO were unable to put home advantage to good use as they fell to a 31-19 reverse to Bala.

Early pressure by the visitors after eight minutes resulted in a Garin Davies touch down which was unconverted, and this was swiftly followed by another try from Rhydian Jones.

This finally woke up the home side and they reduced the deficit when Hugh Griffith took advantage of a thumping tackle from Dave Davies to cross the white wash, which was duly converted by Ryan Pike.

The start of the second half of play saw Llan miss a number of try scoring opportunities when camped on the visitors try line by not allowing the ball to be passed to supporting players, and this proved to be costly as it allowed the opposition to gain ground and increase their lead with a try by Ilan Rowlands which Jones converted.

Bala continued to keep Llan within their own half and were awarded a penalty try after a number of infringements, but credit to the home side they finished with a flurry which resulted in a pair of scores from Griffith and Toby Roberts, one of which was converted by Pike.

They will look to put this disappointment behind them and pick up a much-needed win when they visit Mold on Saturday (2.30pm).