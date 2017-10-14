RGC pair Yardley and Schwartz part of Scarlets select side downed by Ulster

TWO RGC players were part of the Scarlets Premiership Select side that took on Ulster Ravens in the British and Irish Cup.

Evan Yardley and Alex Schwartz were selected to the high-profile squad that took on their Irish counterparts at Banbridge, and after a hard-fought contest the Scarlets fell to a narrow 24-18 defeat.

Scartlets centre Steff Hughes and Welsh Winger Tom Prydie were also selected by head coach Euros Evans, who said: “Ulster was a tough opening challenge for this group but having said that this is the level that these boys need to be playing at not only to prove themselves but also to prove that they’re ready to take the next step and play regularly for the senior side at Parc y Scarlets.

“Despite having a young squad for the British and Irish Cup challenge the majority of this group of players were involved in the competition last season and are now a year older and have experience under their belts, with that our expectations rise as well with what is expected from them.

“Bringing a combined group together is never logistically easy, our training preparation time was limited however the majority of these boys are professionals who train with the region’s senior squad day in and day out and will be prepared for the challenges ahead in this competition.”

The Gogs have a chance to move to the top of the Principality Premiership West standings this Saturday when they host Llandovery at Stadiwm Zip World (2.30pm).

After suffering defeat at the hands of the leaders and next weekend’s opponents on the opening day, Mark Jones’ side have gone on a six match unbeaten run and currently find themselves in second spot and two points off the summit.