Prestatyn Town no match for The New Saints of Oswestry Town

PRESTATYN Town were unable to cause a stir at the JD Welsh Premier League summit as they fell to a heavy 6-1 reverse at reigning champions The New Saints of Oswestry Town.

The Seasiders were no match for the all-conquering full-time outfit on what was a disappointing day at the office, and the result leaves Neil Gibson’s side third-from-bottom ahead of their crunch derby clash with ambitious Bangor City at the Motion Finance Stadium on Friday (7.45pm).

The home side began the game in impressive fashion and they were rewarded on nine minutes when the top flight’s top scorer Chris Seargeant broke the deadlock with a fierce drive that left Carl Jones with no chance.

Jones had to be at his best to deny Seargeant and Ryan Brobbel soon after, but they finally doubled their advantage on 21 minutes when Greg Draper found the net following a prolonged period of pressure.

Their rampant attacking prowess brought further success for the hosts before the break despite the introduction of club captain and defensive stalwart David Hayes when Jon Routledge finished well after some neat approach play from Jamie Mullan.

Things went from bad-to-worse FOR Gibson’s men when midfield talisman Michael Parker was forced off through injury, and the title hopefuls notched a fourth on 35 minutes after a mistake from visiting custodian Jones eventually resulted in Seargeant finding the net for his second of the afternoon.

After the break saw the same pattern of play continue, and Scott Ruscoe’s side helped themselves to another just two minutes after the restart when substitute Alex Darlington prodded home from close range after Draper’s initial effort was thwarted.

Mullan rounded off the scoring for the home side on 77 minutes with a well-timed effort after good work from Darlington, but the Seasiders did have a consolation to show for their efforts on 88 when forward Jack Kenny pounced on a defensive error to slot past Paul Harrison – which is the first time the champions’ rearguard has been breached at home in the league this term.