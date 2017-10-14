Wrexham were beaten 1-0 by National League rivals AFC Fylde in the FA Cup.

It was the third season in a row that Wrexham lost at the fourth qualifying round stage of the famous competition, ending hopes of a cup run.

Fylde took the lead after 37 minutes.

Jack Muldoon played in Danny Rowe and the prolific striker slotted past returning Wrexham goalkeeper Chris Dunn.

Wrexham went close through Scott Boden in the second half while substitutes Ntumba Massanka and Paul Rutherford both tested keeper Jay Lynch but Fylde held on for victory.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dunn; Hurst (Rutherford 64), M Smith, Marx, Jennings; Mackreth (Wright 78), Carrington, Kelly; Holroyd, Boden (Massanka 64). Subs not used: Dibble, Roberts, Tharme, L Smith.