Jack Mackreth targets more cup success with Wrexham AFC

JACK MACKRETH has experienced the magic of the FA Cup and is eager to create new memories with Wrexham.

The winger, who joined Wrexham from Bury in the summer, helped Macclesfield Town beat Cardiff City 2-1 in the third round of the competition in January 2013.

Macclesfield had already knocked out Swindon Town before beating Cardiff – top of the Championship at the time – with the Silkmen losing 1-0 to Wigan Athletic in round four.

The following season Macclesfield enjoyed another cup run, again beating Swindon before drawing 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in the third round, the Owls winning the replay 4-1.

Wrexham, who head to National League rivals AFC Fylde for their fourth qualifying round tie on Saturday, have caused their fair share of upsets over the years and Mackreth is targeting more cup success this season.

“I had a few good cup runs at Macclesfield,” said Mackreth.

“It would be nice to have another run with Wrexham and keep the league form going.

“The FA Cup does have its own magic and it can create a difference and a buzz around the club.

“There is nothing better when you draw a big team, you are at home and you go and get a result.”

With that in mind, Mackreth would love to make cup progress and draw a big team later in the competition.

“When I was at Macclesfield we beat Cardiff at home and the next season we drew with Sheffield Wednesday which was brilliant,” continued Mackreth.

“There isn’t anything better than the ‘magic of the FA Cup’ so hopefully we can do that here.

“Playing against teams in higher divisions who have obviously got good players is a good test, it almost does give you that extra 10 per cent.

“Hopefully we can get that bit of magic here.”

Mackreth did his chances of earning a starting place against Fylde no harm following an impressive performance as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Eastleigh.

Wrexham were trailing 1-0 when Mackreth was introduced in the 56th minute and he was a big threat on the right flank.

Captain Shaun Pearson equalised before Mackreth set up Chris Holroyd for the winner, which extended Wrexham’s unbeaten run to 10 games.

“The gaffer just said to me when I was coming on that I had got nothing to lose,” said Mackreth.

“I had to go and get the shirt. Just be positive and every time I get the ball to try and go forward.

“I was just putting balls in the box and luckily enough the one that I put in on my left foot, managed to take a deflection and went in the back of the net, which Chris was obviously made up with.”

The lively Mackreth supplied a number of dangerous crosses before setting up Holroyd, and he sensed Wrexham could win.

“The gaffer said to get in behind the defence and I felt like I did that,” said Mackreth. “I put one ball across the face of goal and I sensed the atmosphere changed a little bit.

“It wasn’t quite as edgy, we were on the front foot, which allows our midfield to pick up second balls and our defence to push up.

“I just want to go forward and put balls in the box, and that is how the goal came so I am happy.”

Mackreth has had a stop-start beginning to his Wrexham career because of injuries, making just three starts and eight substitute appearances.

But having made an impact after coming off the bench on Saturday and helping Wrexham beat Eastleigh to remain three points off top spot, Mackreth feels he is heading in the right direction.

“I feel as though that was the first step towards getting myself back in the team,” added Mackreth.

“It is 10 games unbeaten now so I have had to be patient.

“Winning like that, coming on and making a difference, I am happy but you do want to start every game .

“Three points was the most important thing, but hopefully I will get a starting place for the FA Cup.

“It has been hard for me because everyone has been playing well and we have been picking up points.

“But if you’d have asked me before the game would I have taken that personally I would have, and I would have taken that collectively as a team, so it is a good day all round.”