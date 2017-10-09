Wrexham AFC captain Shaun Pearson hails victory ahead of cup tie

SHAUN PEARSON stressed the importance of Wrexham not going into their FA Cup campaign on the back of a defeat.

Wrexham beat Eastleigh 2-1 at The Racecourse on Saturday and the fifth placed Reds are just three points off top spot after extending the unbeaten run in the National League to 10 games.

Next up for Dean Keates’ side is Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at AFC Fylde and captain Pearson didn’t want to be going into the game on the back of a league defeat.

“It is huge, you can go away from the league, relax, and concentrate on the cup completely,” said Pearson.

“It is not in the back of your mind where you are thinking you have got two weeks before you can put it right after giving it away in the league so it is really pleasing.

“The two draws in the past week were frustrating but we managed to get the win and all of a sudden look brighter.”

Wrexham fell behind against Eastleigh just before half-time but Pearson equalised after 73 minutes before Chris Holroyd grabbed the winner.

It was Pearson’s first goal for the club since joining from Grimsby Town in the summer and it leaves him one behind centre-back partner Manny Smith.

“It was really pleasing to get an important goal that got us back in the game and it helped us kick on and get a really big three points,” said Pearson.

“I said to Manny it is three between us, 2-1 to him, but we are very much in partnership and we want to help out in that department.

“The next chance comes, Chris puts it away and gives us a big three points.

“I thought everybody played their part. Marcus Kelly hit the post first half and we created some good stuff.

“Possession wise, it felt like we played some good football at times so hopefully we can take that momentum and move forward.”

Keates saluted his skipper for leading the comeback with the equaliser.

“Shaun is a manager’s dream,” said Keates. “As a captain he is everything.

“A great lad, a great pro, and he is a leader. He got in there and he has gone and put his head on it.”

Holroyd, who dislocated a shoulder on the opening day of the season against former club Macclesfield Town, has earned rave reviews over the last few games from Keates since returning from injury.

His manager thought he was below par in the opening period before taking his chance after the break.

“Chris was outstanding the last two games and I thought first half it just caught up with him,” said Keates.

“He wasn’t as reliable with the ball but he grew into it and he was in the right area.

“He showed great willingness to get on the end of Jack’s cross, got a little bit of luck with the ricochet, but he took his shot early, got a nick and deserved his goal for his hard work.”