Under-strength Bangor suffer Timperley defeat

BANGOR City Men’s Hockey team suffered a 4-1 defeat away to NWHL Division Five hosts Timperley 4s on Saturday - but the scoreline only tells half the story of the game.

With only 10 players available - five of whom were teenagers - City created the majority of the chances in this hard-fought encounter, and on another day could have taken home a point or even three.

On a rainy afternoon on the outskirts of Altrincham, Timperley began strongly and were one up within three minutes.

But City soon settled and looked dominant in possession. Captain Arwyn Hughes had a drag flick saved by the keeper, before Jack Brookes forced another smart stop soon after. Bangor got the goal they deserved on 12 minutes, when Gwion Jones’ effort was deflected in by a Timperley stick.

Bangor, with their high energy and work-rate, bossed possession and twice came close to taking the lead, as Dave Paterson hit the post twice in the space of five minutes.

However, the hosts looked dangerous on the counter and they hit back with another goal before half time.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with City on the front foot but with the skilful Timperley frontline posing a threat on the break. Sure enough Timperley netted a third within five minutes of the restart.

Bangor came close several times in the second half, with Brookes hitting the post, while Paterson, Gwion Jones, Paul McCallum, Harry Collins Jones and Patrick Wright brought saves from the busy opposing keeper.

With the ten men tiring towards the closing stages, City goalkeeper Keith Proudlove pulled off a couple of great one-on-one saves to keep his team in it, but Timperley got the last word with a killer fourth goal five minutes from time.

So another defeat on the road for Bangor, but all ten players can be proud of their efforts against an experienced outfit. Next Saturday sees Bangor welcome Alderley Edge 5ths to the Brailsford Centre 3G, 2.15pm pushback.