Rhyl appoint Mark Connolly as interim boss after McGuinness resignation

MARK Connolly has been handed the role of interim manager at Rhyl following the resignation of Niall McGuinness.

The well-respected figure re-joined the Lilywhites this summer and holds the UEFA B Licence in addition to undertaking a coaching role for Liverpool Football Club’s International Academy.

Working with the new appointment will be James Brewerton, Matthew Jones, Andy Wilmott and Andrew Nelson, who have all accepted coaching positions in the backroom shake-up.

The club will now begin the search for a full-time replacement in the coming weeks, with managing director Mike Jones stating that a high level of interest has already been received for the role.

He said: “All associated with the club are devastated to be out of the JD Welsh Cup at this early stage and we understand and accept the decision taken by Niall McGuinness to stand down and thank him for his service to the club.

“Over the last seven years Niall has been at Rhyl he has made a very positive contribution in particularly with his development work transforming the Academy structure to what it is today with teams at all age ranges from eight to 16 through to the youth and reserve teams.

“Niall has also played an important role for the club with his award-winning work in the community and with local schools and all associated with Rhyl FC thank him for his service.

“Whilst we have not produced the results we all wished for at the start of the season, there are still 20 league games to go and an opportunity for the club to push on in the Huws Gray Alliance this season.

“The post will be advertised shortly and the club will consider the timescale to get a long-term appointment in place to take the club forward. This is a massive appointment and one that needs very careful consideration.”