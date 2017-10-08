Menai Bridge secure friendly success over Bangor University

MENAI Bridge produced an encouraging friendly effort to come away with a 24-7 victory over Bangor University.

After an early exit from the WRU Bowl, Bridge were pleased to welcome Bangor University who were looking to assess their squad for the coming season.

The home side enjoyed the best of the early exchanges and were rewarded when Sam Williams thundered over for the opening try.

The Uni then enjoyed a prolonged period of pressure, which culminated in a series of five metre scrums. Bridge were penalised several times, as they desperately tried to defend their line. Eventually the referee tired of the persistent offending and a penalty try closed the gap.

Bridge then managed to attack the visitors and a strong run from centre Lewis Harrison brought a try, and the hosts managed to take a little more control of the game after the break with scrum half Gareth Parry snatching a close quarter touch down.

The final try of the game saw quick hands from put prop Adam Goodwin in space down the right wing and find the corner.

A daunting trip to Pwllheli awaits the side this Saturday as they return to WRU National League Division One action.