Lennon treble gives Nant Conwy impressive SWALEC Plate triumph over Bro Ffestiniog

NANT Conwy eased to the second round of the SWALEC Plate with a comfortable 34-8 win over Bro Ffestiniog.

Despite the eventual result the visitors were first on the scoreboard through a penalty from Huw James, but their resistance did not last long as Arthur Lennon broke clear for the first try of the contest on 26 minutes, with the same player firing over the conversion.

A rampant end to the half saw Nant pull further clear when RGC senior squad member Carwyn ap Myrddin barged over the white wash on 33 minutes, and things got even better for the hosts soon after when Lennon notched his second try of the afternoon to give them an impressive lead at the interval.

After the break saw Bro get themselves back into the contest with a well-worked unconverted score from Gareth Davies, but that was as good as it got for the visitors who were no match for the WRU National League Division One title chasers for the majority of the second period.

Nant restored their cushion almost instantly when a constant spell of pressure resulted in the sensational Lennon conjured up some more magic to touch down, adding the extras from his own score on 71 minutes.

There was still time for one more score which arrived on 74 minutes after Carwyn Ellis rounded off a fine team move, and Nant will look to maintain their superb start to the campaign when they travel to Bethesda.