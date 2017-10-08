Holyhead Hotspur bow out of JD Welsh Cup after extra-time defeat at Denbigh Town

HOLYHEAD Hotspur bowed out of the JD Welsh Cup after a dramatic 4-3 extra-time defeat at Denbigh Town.

The Holy Islanders were unable to seal a passage to the second round after a pulsating encounter, and Campbell Harrison’s side will look to get back to winning ways when they return to Huws Gray Alliance action this Saturday in their long trip to Penrhyncoch (2.30pm).

The visitors began the tie well and they went ahead on 14 minutes when home keeper Jonathan Hill-Dunt’s clearance fell into the path of Chris Jones to fire home.

Eddie Maurice-Jones’ men did not have to wait long to get back on level terms when David Sullivan headed past Paul Pritchard headed past Paul Pritchard on 28 minutes, and they took the lead immediately after the interval when Kristian Pierce unleashed a 20-yard effort into the net.

Spurs had a great chance to get level on 71 minutes when Mike Kelly fired straight at Hill-Dunt from close range, but they eventually equalised on 83 when Tomos Clarke’s header nestled in the corner.

Town responded incredibly well and they restored their advantage shortly after when the prolific Josh Davies steered home a Gareth Partridge cross, but an additional 30 minutes was assured when Clarke rose highest yet again on 86 to restore parity to the scoreline yet again.

Pierce went from hero to villain when he was shown a red card for the home side, while Alex Boss was also given his marching orders before Warren Duckett popped up to head in what would be the crucial goal on 104 minutes.

Clarke was also dismissed for a second bookable offence on 110 minutes which took the wind out of the visitors’ sails and ensured they exited the competition at the first-round stage.