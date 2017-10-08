Colwyn Bay sailing duo named in Great Britain youth squad

TWO sailing hopefuls have been rewarded for an exceptional season with a British squad selection.

Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley, Lower Sixth Form pupils at Rydal Penrhos School, were named in the Great Britain 29er Youth squad after a number of impressive outings.

It has been another memorable campaign on the water for the duo, who have made a huge impact in their new class having switched disciplines last year.

They were invited to train with British head coaches and 49er/FX sailors at the 29er class invitational squad sessions after demonstrating their immense promise at the Harken Winter Championships in February, where they finished second junior and tenth overall despite their relative inexperience in the class.

Their progress has continued at a rapid rate at a series of regional, national and international events over the summer, something which caught the eye of GB selectors.

Allen Boyd, director of sport at Rydal Penrhos, said: “This is a truly marvellous achievement from Ewan and Zac, who continue to show why they are held in such high regard by some of the most respected coached anywhere in the country.

“Despite being challenged significantly during the season in the highly competitive 29er class, both have coped extremely well with the demands and have gone from strength-to-strength thanks in no small part to their dedication and desire to succeed.

“A huge well done also goes to our Head of Sailing Max Todd and his staff, who have also been a huge contributing factor in their development which is yet another huge success emanating from the squad.”