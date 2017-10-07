Hughes demands improvement from Robins

CHRIS Hughes has demanded an improved performance at Cefn Druids this weekend after Newtown made heavy weather of seeing off Holywell Town in midweek.

The Robins toiled to a 2-0 victory at home to the Huws Gray Alliance side to set-up a quarter-final trip to Carmarthen Town.

However Hughes was far from impressed and demanded improvement for the trip to Druids on Saturday.

“Our performance was not good enough in the first-half, we improved after the break and dominated with Holywell tiring but I felt we did not make the most of our chances,” said Hughes.

“All credit to Holywell, they made life hard for us in the first-half and we will need to improve for this weekend trip to Druids which will be a tough game.”

Hughes gave several fringe players a chance to shine and was left with plenty to ponder ahead of the trip to the Rock.

“Some players took their chance,” said Hughes.

“Jolyon Harries played well in the second-half and it was disappointing to see him suffer an injury. Hopefully it’s not too serious.

“We have a small squad at Newtown so it is important lads take their chances when they come and ensure we have as many options across the park as possible.”