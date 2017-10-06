Town make point in Bay fight back

NEWTOWN opened their North Wales League One campaign with a battling 2-2 draw at Colwyn Bay.

Town handed debuts to goalkeeper Nia Jones and fellow teenager Millie Jones and both stepped up to the mark as the Mid Wales side toasted a point.

Clare Bonsall’s early opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Seren Kerfoot-Robson as the sides went into the interval on terms.

Bay led after the break with Daisy Edwards lashing past Bonsall who had taken over goalkeeping duties.

Town were galvanised and hit back to snatch a point with 15 minutes remaining with Bonsall completing her brace.

Welshpool crashed to an opening day 4-0 defeat at Ardudwy with goals from Heledd Rowlands., Jenna Gallagher, Cari Davies and Mared Jones settling the outcome.

Meanwhile Llanfair Caereinion also suffered a disappointing start to the season with a 4-1 defeat at home to Dysynni.

Goals from Amelia Dunn, Jo Redman, Lora Constable and Eleanor Pridding ensured the defending champions a winning start to the campaign.

Presteigne began life in Premier League One of the South Wales Women’s League with a 6-2 defeat at home to Howardians.

The East Radnor side broke the deadlock when Charlie Price picked out Jess Goodwin to net and soon Presteigne doubled their lead with Goodwin completing her brace.

However Howardians proved ruthless and hit back to lead at the break, netting three goals from penalty corners.

Donna Jones, Sian Bull and Leanne Evans worked tirelessly in defence after the break but the visitors still managed to score a further three goals to seal a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile Radnor’s match at home to Sue Noakes in division two with Llandrindod Wells Leisure Centre’s all weather surface deemed waterlogged.