Robins battle to win over Wellmen

RYAN Sears opened his account for his hometown club as Newtown overcame a stubborn Holywell Town in the second round of the Nathaniel MG Cup on Tuesday.

A much changed Newtown side dominated from the start with Nick Rushton firing over before James Murphy tested Holywell goalkeeper Andy Hughes.

However the Wellmen grew into the game with Steve Lewis forcing a Jolyon Harries into a vital block while Sam Jones spurned a handful of openings.

Newtown finally celebrated a breakthrough on the hour with Harries’ clever reverse pass falling for Sears to lash past Hughes.

Holywell were incensed after appeals for a penalty after Mark Winslade went down in the box under pressure from goalkeeper Jack Perry were denied by referee Kevin Parry.

The Robins doubled their lead with 13 minutes remaining with Joe Kenton and Rushton linking to release Ryan Kershaw who played Luke Boundford through to slot home.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Sears, Mills-Evans, Goodwin, Harries (Price), Cartwright, Kershaw, Murphy (Mitchell), Kenton, Rushton (Denny), Boundford. Subs: Jones, Williams, Evans