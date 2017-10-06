Motocross sisters enjoy stellar year in national series

NANTMEL sisters Rheanna and Lexie Morgan-Rogers have taken to the saddle to compete in the UK Girls National Motocross Series.

Twelve year old Rheanna and 11 year old Lexie competed in the final round of the two round series in Oxfordshire having also raced in Scotland in the opening round in April.

Rheanna ended the series second overall in the small wheels 75cc class while Lexie claimed fifth place in the 65cc class.

Both girls are students at Llandrindod Wells High School and Rheanna is a member of the Fight Like A Girl Motocross team which has raised funds for Breast Cancer Awareness for the past four years.