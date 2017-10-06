Lakesiders lose out in a real cup thriller

AN action-packed Sunday afternoon at Maes Tegid saw Bala Town U-19s slip out of the Welsh Youth Cup.

A serious looking injury to home goalkeeper Ryan Goldston overshadowed the Lakesiders’ tie at home to Bangor City.

Goldston landed awkwardly and needed to be taken to hospital with a shoulder/neck injury.

After a lengthy wait of over an hour-and-a-half for an ambulance, he was taken to Wrexham Maelor to be checked over.

Thankfully, he was discharged from hospital on the same night.

After Josh Jones fired over an early chance, Bala could have taken the lead when Will Owen burst into the box, but the goalkeeper saved well with his feet, while the rebound was sent wide by Jones.

Rowlands had an effort hacked off the line as Bala continued to press, but it was City who took the lead through Gethin Thomas.

Goldston suffered his injury after the restart and after the delay, Rhys Rowlands went between the sticks.

After a quick five-minute half-time, City doubled their advantage when Jake Jones struck with a 30-yard bullet after 47 minutes.

Ten minutes later and Bala got a goal back via Will Owen.

It was level again on 67 minutes as Owen netted his second goal of the afternoon from a tight angle.

Bangor rattled the crossbar as the tie developed, but extra time was required to decide the winners.

City regained their lead in the 108th minute when George Harry headed home from a corner.

Back came Bala, though, and two minutes later Charlie Williams’ rocket from 35 yards looped over the keeper’s head to bring things back level.

However, Town’s luck ran out with five minutes left to play when Harry poked home from close range.